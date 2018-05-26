On the 24 May 2018 at 10am at Maamobi Hospital, the results of the study: “Intermittent Preventive Treatment of Malaria in Pregnancy : Evaluating the new strategy in Ghana”, carried out by University of Ghana (Noguchi Institute-School of Public Heath), French Embassy (Initiative 5 % Programme), French Research Institute for Sustainable Development (IRD),and Maamobi General […]

On the 24 May 2018 at 10am at Maamobi Hospital, the results of the study: “Intermittent Preventive Treatment of ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...