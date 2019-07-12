“International Approach to Refugees and Migrants in Libya Must Change”: IOM Director General António Vitorino and UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi

On 3 July, more than 50 migrants and refugees lost their lives in an airstrike on the Tajoura Detention Centre in the east of Libya’s capital Tripoli. This week we appealed to the European Union and African Union to prevent such a tragedy from being repeated. The international community should consider the protection of the […]

