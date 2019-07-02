International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Helps Mozambique Tackle Animal Diseases After Floods

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has delivered emergency supplies to help Mozambique fight outbreaks of animal diseases such as African swine fever, foot and mouth disease or Rift Valley fever that could threaten people and livestock in the aftermath of floods caused by recent cyclones. The assistance is in response to a request by […]

