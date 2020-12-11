Alwihda Info
International Atomic Energy Agency and African Energy Chamber encourage implementation of nuclear derived technologies in Africa


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 11 Décembre 2020


The African Energy Chamber ([EnergyChamber.org](http://energychamber.org)) met with the Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi to discuss the implementation of Human Development Application Of Nuclear Technology in Africa through appealing to private sector participation in the initiative. Forming part of its sustainable development goals, the initiative focuses… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/international-atomic-energy-agency-and-africa...

