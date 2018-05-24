International Bureau of Education to Organize a Learning Series Event on “The Future of Africa: AI, Robotics, and Educ ation?”

The International Bureau of Education (IBE-UNESCO) will organize a Learning Series event on “The Future of Africa: AI, Robotics, and Education?” on Tuesday, 5 June in Geneva. Betelhem Dessie Asnake is Ethiopia’s leading youth technology entrepreneur, who is changing the world of AI and robotics. Only 18 years old, she is the project manager of […]

The International Bureau of Education (IBE-UNESCO) will organize a Learning Series event on “The Future of Africa: AI, Robotics, and Education...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...