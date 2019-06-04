International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) calls for “reset” of Ebola response as cases surpass 2,000

Aid organizations in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) need to “reset” their response to the current Ebola outbreak and place more emphasis on understanding and addressing persistent community fears, mistrust and concerns. Nicole Fassina, Ebola Virus Disease Coordinator for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), said: “The Ebola […]

