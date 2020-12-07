Alwihda Info
International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) approves US$10 Million line of trade finance for Uzbekistan’s Agrobank


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 7 Décembre 2020


The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) (www.ITFC-IDB.org), a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, has approved a Murabaha Financing Facility of US$10 million for the Uzbekistan Joint Stock commercial bank “Agrobank” to support private sector development through the provision of financing for local SMEs in the country. The financing, implemented under a […]

