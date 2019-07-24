International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board Concludes 2019 Article IV Consultation with the State of Eritrea

On July 22, 2019, the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) concluded the Article IV Consultation [1](#_ftn1)with the State of Eritrea. Eritrea has recently emerged from a long period of conflict and international sanctions, which together deprived the country of vital investment, trading opportunities and external support, and left the economy in a […]

On July 22, 2019, the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) concluded the Article IV Consultation ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...