International Monetary Fund (IMF) Reaches Staff Level Agreement on the First Review Under the Extended Credit Facility (ECF) for Guinea

– The Guinean economy is growing at a fast pace, driven by a buoyant mining sector. – Preserving macroeconomic stability and generating higher and more broad-based growth is needed to improve the living standards of the population and reduce poverty. – Strengthening Guinea’s fiscal position is pivotal to maintain stability and medium-term debt sustainability. Following […]

– The Guinean economy is growing at a fast pace, driven by a buoyant mining sector. – ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...