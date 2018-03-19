International Monetary Fund (IMF) Staff Completes 2018 Article IV Consultation Mission to Angola

– The Angolan economy is experiencing a mild economic recovery. – The new administration is rightly focused on restoring macroeconomic stability and improving governance. – Improving the business climate is critical to tackle impediments to economic diversification and growth. An International Monetary Fund (IMF) team led by Ricardo Velloso visited Luanda from March 1-15, 2018, […]

– The Angolan economy is experiencing a mild economic recovery. – The new adm...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...