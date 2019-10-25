Alwihda Info
International Organization for Migration (IOM) Ethiopia Publishes First Ever National Displacement Report


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 25 Octobre 2019


The Government of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia this week (23/10) endorsed the International Organization for Migration (IOM)’s inaugural [National Displacement Report for Ethiopia](https://displacement.iom.int/reports/ethiopia-%E2%80%94-national-displacement-report-1-17-june-%E2%80%94-30-july-2019?close=true). The Report reveals for the first time the number of internally displaced… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/international-organization-for-migration-iom-ethiopi...

TCHAD - 24/10/2019

Tchad : décès de Nadji Madou, ex-conseiller du président

POINT DE VUE - 24/10/2019 - Parfait MAVUNGU

Aux expatriés congolais : 3 mots, 4 maux !

ANALYSE - 22/10/2019 - Arsène-Jonathan Mosseavo

La présence russe fait bouger certains partenaires de la Centrafrique

REACTION - 18/10/2019 - Claude Dinard Vimond

Internet et réseaux sociaux : une campagne de destruction savamment organisée contre Claudia Sassou N'Guesso

