International Organization for Migration (IOM) Ethiopia Publishes First Ever National Displacement Report

The Government of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia this week (23/10) endorsed the International Organization for Migration (IOM)’s inaugural [National Displacement Report for Ethiopia](https://displacement.iom.int/reports/ethiopia-%E2%80%94-national-displacement-report-1-17-june-%E2%80%94-30-july-2019?close=true). The Report reveals for the first time the number of internally displaced… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/international-organization-for-migration-iom-ethiopi...
