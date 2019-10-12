International Organization for Migration (IOM) Organizes First Humanitarian Charter Flight from Algeria to Niger

This week (15/10), the International Organization for Migration (IOM) organized its first flight for voluntary return from the southern Algerian city of Tamanrasset to Niger’s capital, Niamey, carrying 166 Nigerien nationals, in close collaboration with the Governments of Algeria and Niger. This is the first movement of its kind for vulnerable Nigerien migrants through IOM […]

