International Organization for Migration, Partners Continue Vaccination Campaigns in South Sudan, Reaching over 144,000 People in March

In the coming days, IOM will begin the second round of an oral cholera vaccination campaign in Malakal and Wau, South Sudan. The first round in March reached over 60,400 people above one year of age. Also in March, IOM led an eight-day reactive measles vaccination campaign in Aweil East, reaching over 83,700 children following […]

