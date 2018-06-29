International lenders warn on capacity constraints in Africa but remain bullish on pro-investor and trade trends

Global and African financial heads identified country risk as the biggest challenge to their ability to lend more to African countries. Speaking in Abidjan during a one-day forum on investment risks in Africa hosted by the African Trade Insurance Agency (ATI) ([www.ATI-aca.org](http://www.ati-aca.org/)), experts acknowledged that the abundance of current liquidity in the market did nothing […]
Global and African financial heads identified country risk as the biggest challenge to their ab...
Global and African financial heads identified country risk as the biggest challenge to their ab...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...