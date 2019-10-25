Invitation to the United Nations Day Commitment Walk – 25 October

The United Nations in South Africa is embarking on a commitment walk as part of the UN Day commemorations. The commitment walk is for all UN staff in the country to reaffirm their commitment to the values, principles and ideals of the UN. Members of the Diplomatic corps are also joining the UN staff walk. […]

The United Nations in South Africa is embarking on a commitment walk as part of the UN Day commemorations. The commitment walk is for all UN staff in the country to reaffirm their c...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...