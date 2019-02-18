Invitation to workshop and press conference on Comprehensive Action Plan to prevent grave violations against children in South Sudan

The Country Task Force on Monitoring and Reporting Mechanism (CTFMRM) (UNMISS and UNICEF) in South Sudan in collaboration with the South Sudan Peoples’ Defence Force is co-hosting a consultative workshop for the drafting of a Comprehensive Action Plan for the prevention of grave violations against children in situations of armed conflict in South Sudan. The […]

