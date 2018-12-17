Ireland launches a new partnership with TradeMark East Africa

Ireland launched a new partnership worth €1 million (Tsh 2.6 billion) with Trademark East Africa to facilitate increased trade for Tanzania. Trademark East Africa’s work in Tanzania centres on strengthening the environment for trade and business, with a focus on increased physical access to markets; building an enhanced regulatory environment for trade; and promoting improved […]

Ireland launched a new partnership worth €1 million (Tsh 2.6 billion) with Trademark East Africa to facilitat...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...