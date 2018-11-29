Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) signs USD 20 Million Financing Facility with the Meghna Group, Bangladesh

The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) (www.ICD-PS.org), the private sector arm of Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group (www.ISDB.org), signed a Islamic financing agreement with the Meghna Sugar Refinery Limited (MSRL) (www.MeghnaGroup.biz) of Bangladesh to assist in setting up a sugar refinery in the Meghna Economic Zone, Narayanganj. The refinery, once […]

