Islamic Corporation for the development of the Private Sector (ICD) Launches the ICD Finnovation Award 2020

The Islamic Corporation for the development of the Private Sector (ICD) (www.ICD-idb.org), the private arm of the Islamic Development Bank Group (IsDBG), today launches the “ICD Finnovation Award 2020”, to recognize, showcase and encourage financial institutions that provide an outstanding solution for the financial industry. The COVID-19 pandemic has created an unprecedented scenario for individuals,… […]

The Islamic Corporation for the development of the Private Sector (ICD) (http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...