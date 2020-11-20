Alwihda Info
Islamic Corporation for the development of the Private Sector (ICD) Launches the ICD Finnovation Award 2020


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 19 Novembre 2020


The Islamic Corporation for the development of the Private Sector (ICD) (www.ICD-idb.org), the private arm of the Islamic Development Bank Group (IsDBG), today launches the “ICD Finnovation Award 2020”, to recognize, showcase and encourage financial institutions that provide an outstanding solution for the financial industry. The COVID-19 pandemic has created an unprecedented scenario for individuals,… […]

