Ivory Coast Accelerates Digital Migration with SES

Ivory Coast’s public broadcasting company, the Société Ivoirienne de Télédiffusion (SIDT) ( http://www.SiDT.ci) has selected SES (www.SES.com) as its digital partner in a major move to meet the country’s 2020 deadline for switching over from analogue to digital broadcasting. Under this multi-year agreement, 60 analogue turned digital channels will be broadcast with brighter, sharper picture […]

Ivory Coast’s public broadcasting company, the Société Ivoirienne de Télédiffusion (SIDT) (

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...