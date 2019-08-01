Alwihda Info
Ivory Coast Crowned As WARS Men’s Fifteens Rugby Champions


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 1 Août 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Ivory Coast national rugby team, the Côte d’Ivoire Elephants, managed to beat the Nigerian Black Stallions by a slim one point at the Nduom Sports Stadium in Elmina-Ghana and as such claimed the 2019 WARS (West African Rugby Series) Men’s XVs championship title. Having won both their matches against Ghana Rugby (www.Ghana.Rugby) and the […]

