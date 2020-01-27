Ivory Coast selects IGN FI to Modernise its Land Administration System

Ivory Coast has faced difficulties in administering property rights for many years. Manual processing of requests and complex procedures have been leading to delays and errors, undermining the effectiveness of administering and securing property rights for citizens. In order to address this state of affairs the Ivory Coast’s Ministry of Construction, Housing and Urban Development […]

