Japan-Botswana Foreign Ministers’ Meeting

On August 29, for about 20 minutes commencing at 9:40 a.m., in Yokohama, Mr. Kono Taro, Minister for Foreign Affairs, held a Foreign Ministers’ meeting with H. E. Dr. Unity Dow, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Botswana. The overview of the meeting is as follows. Minister Dow is visiting […]

