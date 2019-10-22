Japan-Burkina Faso Foreign Ministers’ Meeting

On October 21, commencing at 1:30 p.m. for approximately 30 minutes, Mr. MOTEGI Toshimitsu, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, held a Foreign Ministers’ Meeting with H.E. Mr. Alpha Barry, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Burkina Faso, who was visiting Japan. The overview of the meeting is as follows. 1. Opening remarks Minister […]

