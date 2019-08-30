Alwihda Info
Japan-South Africa Summit Meeting


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 29 Août 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


On August 28, for about 25 minutes, from 2:16 p.m., Prime Minister Shinzo Abe held a summit meeting with H.E. Mr. Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa, in Yokohama, Japan. The overview of the meeting is as follows. President Ramaphosa is visiting Japan to participate in the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on […]

