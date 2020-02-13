Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Jennifer Hudson to Perform Special Tribute to Kobe Bryant at The 2020 NBA All-Star Game


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 13 Février 2020


Hudson’s Performance to Open the Night Prior to Player Introductions; Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled and Quavo to Join Chance The Rapper for NBA All-Star Game Halftime Show; Chaka Khan and Tenille Arts to Sing U.S. and Canadian National Anthems, Respectively; Queen Latifah to Sing with Chicago Youth in Special Performance During State Farm® All-Star Saturday […]

Hudson’s Performance to Open the Night Prior to Player Introductions; Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled and Quavo to Join Chance The Rapper for NBA Al...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



