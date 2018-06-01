Johannesburg: MSF & FTPL welcome new IP policy officially released by the Department of Trade and Industry Minister

Yesterday (30 May 2018), after nine years of development, the Department of Trade and Industry (the dti) finally published the Intellectual Property Policy of the Republic of South Africa, Phase I. The policy has been adopted by cabinet and as such represents official government policy, and has the potential to herald a new era in […]

