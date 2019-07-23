Joint Statement: International Organization for Migration (IOM) Director General António Vitorino and UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi Welcome Consensus on Need for Action on Libya, Mediterranean

Today’s discussions in Paris with European States on addressing the situation on the Mediterranean Sea, and preventing loss of life in Libya, are welcome and much-needed. The violence in Tripoli in recent weeks has made the situation more desperate than ever, and the need for action critical. We welcome the consensus at today’s meeting on […]
