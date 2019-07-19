July 23 Briefing with Ambassador Tibor P. Nagy, Assistant Secretary, Bureau of African Affairs and Constance Hamilton Assistant U.S. Trade Representative for Africa

EVENT: Please join us on Tuesday, July 23 2019, at 8:30am EDT for a telephonic press conference with Ambassador Tibor P. Nagy, Assistant Secretary, Bureau of African Affairs and Constance Hamilton, Assistant U.S. Trade Representative for Africa who will discuss the United States and Ivory Coast co-hosting the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) Forum […]

