Kabwe Town Braces for Youth Rugby Tourney

The long-awaited and highly anticipated Bhubesi Pride Foundation / DieHardRugby Academy schools rugby tournament set for Friday 10th August, 2018 at Green Eagles Rugby Club in Kabwe, Zambia. Tournament organiser and Get Into Rugby Zambia project manager Tom Chaloba named the participating teams as: 1. Robert Shitima School 2. Sables Nua Centre 3. Arteco Orphanage […]

The long-awaited and highly anticipated Bhubesi Pride Foundation / DieHardRugby Academy schools rugby tournament set for F...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...