Kalasha International TV and Film Market 2020


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 27 Février 2020


The Audiovisual Cooperation Service is pleased to announce the 4th edition of the Kalasha International TV and Film Market. Last year, about 70 exhibitors and more than 800 visitors attended this major event for the audiovisual and film sector in East Africa. We hope to see more participation in 2020. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/kalasha-international-tv-and-film-market-2020?lang=en

