Kaltun Nasir Hussein remporte le prix BBC de la jeune poète somalienne

Le poème :



Bismillaahi baab weeye gabay lagu bilaabaaye

Suugaan buruudliyo murtaan soo bandhigayaaye

Baraaruga dadkaygaan idhaa boqol kun oo jeere

Baaq waxan u dirayaa dhammaan beladdadeenniiye

Baydhaba Hargeysiyo Jigjiga Badhan illaa Faafan

Beledweyne Xamar iyo Belbela Booramiyo Awdal

Burtinliyo bahdaydii Sanaag Baay cidaha yaalla

Boosaaso xeebaha Berbera gacalka Buuhoodle

Beel qudha dadkoo wada ah oo nabad ku baashaala

Geyigoo barwaaqa ah dhulkoo badarkii uu hawray

Berrigiyo baddeennoo nimcadu gees kastaba buuxdo

Baahida shisheeyaha dadkoo badi ka waantoobay

Jeer oo dalkeennii billaa bilicdii soo nuurto

Beegsan maayo guul iyo inaan libin ku baanaaye

Baratama dhulkeennaan rabaa inuu badhaadhaaye.



Traduction en anglais :



The name of God, with it a poem is begun

A commanding verse I propound, and wisdom with celestial appeal,

With it I awake my people, a hundred thousand times.

(With it) I send my message to all our regions;

From Baydabo to Hargeisa, Jigjiga to Faafan,

Beledweyne to Muqdisho, Belbela, Boramo and Awdal (region),

From Burtinle to Sanaag, and the residents of Baay,

From Bosasso to the shores of Berbera, to the beloved inhabitants of Buuhoodle,

(While) they are the same people, and revelling in peace,

In prosperous territories, with aplenty of viands and broth,

Of land blessed with riches, and seas accumulated with wealth,

In which our people no longer depend on foreigners,

A time of bliss (when) the beauty of our land is brought to the light,

(When) such (time) comes success won't remain a mirage to chant,

Inside our prosperous land (then) I intend to rejoice.