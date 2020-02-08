Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

Keep faith in science to combat epidemic


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 9 Février 2020 modifié le 9 Février 2020 - 00:05

Since a nationwide epidemic control system has been deployed, the future is highly certain: First, the outbreak will be curbed and controlled. Next, we will combat and completely overcome it step by step. There is no clear timetable for it, but the roadmap is quite clear.


Source：Global Times

On January 30, 2020, at the Center for Disease Control and Prevention of Changxing County, Huzhou City, Zhejiang Province, “fully armed” test personnel were busy. Reagent preparation, nucleic acid extraction, nucleic acid amplification, nucleic acid detection, report analysis and other tests were carried out in an orderly manner. (Photo by Tan Yunfeng from People’s Daily Online)
On January 30, 2020, at the Center for Disease Control and Prevention of Changxing County, Huzhou City, Zhejiang Province, “fully armed” test personnel were busy. Reagent preparation, nucleic acid extraction, nucleic acid amplification, nucleic acid detection, report analysis and other tests were carried out in an orderly manner. (Photo by Tan Yunfeng from People’s Daily Online)
The novel coronavirus epidemic remains severe, with both confirmed cases and suspected infections surpassing 20,000 respectively. Meanwhile, the speed of the virus’ spread seems to have stabilized.

China has taken the highest-level measures of prevention and control against the epidemic. Hangzhou, capital city of East China’s Zhejiang Province, announced on Tuesday, February 4, it would shut down all non-essential public places and urged local residents to stay at home.

The vast majority of communities in China’s big cities have adopted enclosed or semi-enclosed management, prohibiting non-residents from entering.

Courier services that used to be delivered at the door are now delivered in a way in which the couriers won’t have any contact with addressees. In addition, most companies and institutions have demanded their employees self-quarantine for two weeks after they return from anywhere outside their living cities.

Most Chinese people have significantly reduced their activities and contacts with the outside world, and acted in line with avoiding infection. Moreover, every person’s health condition, travel record and with whom they have ever contacted are made known to their neighbors or colleagues. It is unprecedented for a country of 1.4 billion people to mobilize.

We must trust science rather than panic. With such a big scale of national mobilization, we believe most channels for the virus to spread will be blocked. China has established a strong defense network against the invisible enemy. The novel coronavirus won’t be allowed to spread unchecked anymore.

Scientists have constantly predicted that an inflection point will emerge. It is difficult to predict the exact date of the inflection point, but it will come sooner or later.

It is a crucial moment right now. Probably within days, the fight against the coronavirus will come to a decisive stage. We need to take the strictest measures, not allowing slackening efforts. Meanwhile, there is no reason to panic.

Since a nationwide epidemic control system has been deployed, the future is highly certain: First, the outbreak will be curbed and controlled. Next, we will combat and completely overcome it step by step. There is no clear timetable for it, but the roadmap is quite clear.

It is hoped everybody can actively respond to the national call and specific local arrangements. Some places have adopted measures to restrict people’s movements, which needs our understanding and cooperation. We should stay united to pull through this difficult time together.
The disaster has actually proven China’s astonishing mobilization ability and solidarity. Probably no country in the world will protect people’s lives at any cost as China does. The epidemic won’t weaken China’s competitiveness. China will eventually win and become more mature and stronger.

Source：Global Times

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 08/02/2020

Tchad : N'Djamena Food lance ses activités avec un service de livraison

Tchad : N'Djamena Food lance ses activités avec un service de livraison

Tchad : des plans de développement pour 11 cantons au Mayo Kebbi Ouest Tchad : des plans de développement pour 11 cantons au Mayo Kebbi Ouest 07/02/2020

Populaires

Tchad : survivant de l’attaque du convoi de détenus en 2017, un indien rentre chez lui

08/02/2020

Le président Déby se rend à Addis-Abeba pour le sommet de l'UA

08/02/2020

Le Tchad élu membre du Conseil de Paix et de Sécurité de l’UA

08/02/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : la police "doit être au service de la population" (ministre de la sécurité)
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 15/01/2020 - Michel Tagne Foko

Chronique : De retour à Bruxelles

Chronique : De retour à Bruxelles

Quand l’Afrique fait la honte à Paris (Par Aliou TALL) Quand l’Afrique fait la honte à Paris (Par Aliou TALL) 08/01/2020 - Aliou TALL

ANALYSE - 07/02/2020 - Pape Ndiaye

Coronavirus n’est rien d’autre qu’un…Ebola, la comparaison clinique du Dr Amadou Alima Guèye

Coronavirus n’est rien d’autre qu’un…Ebola, la comparaison clinique du Dr Amadou Alima Guèye

Etrangers malades : Le préfet doit verifier l’inexistance du traitement dans le pays d’origine Etrangers malades : Le préfet doit verifier l’inexistance du traitement dans le pays d’origine 06/02/2020 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 13/01/2020 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

Samora Machel : a luta continua !

Samora Machel : a luta continua !

"100.000 emplois" au Tchad : sortir de la pauvreté par un chemin plus court et inédit "100.000 emplois" au Tchad : sortir de la pauvreté par un chemin plus court et inédit 13/01/2020 - Mahamat Nour Abakar