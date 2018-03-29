Kenya: United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees High Level Influencer Leanne Manas Impressed by the Resilience of Refugees

Leanne Manas, multiple award winning TV presenter and news anchor on SABC’s Morning Live, radio host, MC and High Level Influencer for UNHCR, the United Nations Refugee Agency is in Kenya this week on mission to Kakuma Refugee Camp. Kakuma Refugee Camp is home to over 180,000 refugees mainly from South Sudan, Somalia and the […]

Leanne Manas, multiple award winning TV presenter and news anchor on SABC’s Morning Live, radio host, MC and High Level Influencer for UNHCR, the United Nations ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...