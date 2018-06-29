Kenya: United Nations experts visit to assess human rights and business

The UN Working Group on business and human rights will undertake its first official visit to Kenya from 2 to 11 July to assess efforts to prevent, mitigate and remedy adverse human rights impacts of business operations. Kenya is one of the fastest growing economies in sub-Saharan Africa, relying on sectors such as agriculture, small-scale […]

The UN Working Group on business and human rights will undertake its first official visit to Kenya from 2 to 11 July to assess efforts to prevent, ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...