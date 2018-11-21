Kenya receives new €235 million loans from African Development Bank to complete Thwake dam

The African Development Bank’s (www.AfDB.org) Board of Directors has approved two loans worth €235.763 million for the completion of construction work on Thwake dam on Thwake River in southern [Kenya](https://www.afdb.org/en/countries/east-africa/kenya/) (https://bit.ly/2DxMe2W). This is a strategic water supply project for the large semi-arid area of Makueni County and surrounding regions, including… Read more on https://afdb.africa-newsroom.com/press/kenya-receives-new-euro235-million-lo...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...