Kenya’s Amu Power Signs Clean Coal Technology Agreement with GE


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 16 Mai 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Gulf Energy ([https://GulfEnergy.co.ke](https://gulfenergy.co.ke/)), the developer of the 1050Mw Lamu Coal Power Plant (Amu Power) ([www.AmuPower.co.ke](http://www.amupower.co.ke/)), the largest private sector led infrastructure project in East and Central Africa, has today entered into a Clean Coal Technology agreement with General Electric (GE) ([www.GE.com](http://www.ge.com/)) that will see the… Read more on https://ge.africa-newsroom.com/press/kenyas-amu-power-signs-clean-coal-technology-ag...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


