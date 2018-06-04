Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Kick-off is imminent for the Rugby Africa Gold Cup, the final round of the African qualifications for the 2019 Rugby World Cup


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 4 Juin 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The kick-off of the Rugby Africa Gold Cup (www.RugbyAfrique.com) is scheduled to take place in just two weeks. Fifteen extremely intense matches will be played with a place to accompany South Africa to the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan at stake. The six teams in line are in full preparation and their coaches gave […]

The kick-off of the Rugby Africa Gold Cup (www.RugbyAfrique.com) is scheduled to take place in just two weeks. Fifteen extremely intense matches will be played with a place ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 02/06/2018

Abéché : géant rassemblement des musulmans au 17e jour du Ramadan

Abéché : géant rassemblement des musulmans au 17e jour du Ramadan

Tchad : la 4ème République expliquée aux personnes handicapées Tchad : la 4ème République expliquée aux personnes handicapées 02/06/2018

Populaires

Tchad : des efforts attendus face aux ravages du tabagisme

03/06/2018

Au Batha, la gendarmerie s'interpose contre le trafic d'humains vers la Libye

04/06/2018

Tchad : les producteurs de lait veulent encourager sa consommation

03/06/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Reportage : Lac Tchad, sur la route de Boko Haram
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 28/05/2018 - Ousman Saleh Dagache

Un cri d’alarme à la jeunesse consciente d’Afrique

Un cri d’alarme à la jeunesse consciente d’Afrique

Tchad : les journalistes tombent bas en démocratie Tchad : les journalistes tombent bas en démocratie 23/05/2018 - Freeman Djido

ANALYSE - 31/05/2018 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

Les jeunes actifs favorisés par un nouvel accord franco-algérien

Les jeunes actifs favorisés par un nouvel accord franco-algérien

Violences conjugales – Absence de plainte pénale : le préfet est tenu à renouveler le titre de séjour Violences conjugales – Absence de plainte pénale : le préfet est tenu à renouveler le titre de séjour 29/05/2018 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 11/05/2018 - Arthur Mabiala

Congo : Lettre ouverte d'un citoyen congolais au prévenu Jean Marie Michel Mokoko

Congo : Lettre ouverte d'un citoyen congolais au prévenu Jean Marie Michel Mokoko

Tchad : la CTDDH appelle au respect des droits fondamentaux de personnes extradées Tchad : la CTDDH appelle au respect des droits fondamentaux de personnes extradées 05/05/2018 - CTDDH

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.