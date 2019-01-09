Kolisi’s comments on quotas unfortunate – Committee Chair

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Sport and Recreation, Ms Beauty Dlulane, has said that quotas in South African sport are a necessary tool of transformation. “Transformation in our country has to happen. Quotas in un-transforming sport codes, especially rugby at national level, are a way of enforcing it. If some sectors resist being […]

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Sport and Recreation, Ms Beauty Dlulane, has said that quotas in South African sport are a nec...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...