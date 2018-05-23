Korea announces $5-billion financial package for Africa at African Development Bank Annual Meetings

The Government of Korea and the African Development Bank ([www.AfDB.org](http://www.afdb.org/)) have issued a Joint Declaration following the conclusion of the Ministerial Roundtable of the Korea-Africa Economic Cooperation (KOAFEC) Conference taking place during the African Development Bank’s 53rd Annual Meetings in which Korea announced a $5-billion bilateral financial assistance package for Africa.… Read more on https://afdb.africa-newsroom.com/press/korea-announces-5billion-financial-package...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...