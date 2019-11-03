Kosmos Strikes Oil in Offshore Rio Muni, Equatorial Guinea

The Government of Equatorial Guinea, represented by the Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons, has announced that Kosmos Energy has made an oil discovery in offshore Equatorial Guinea. The S-5 well was drilled at a total depth of 4,400 meters and encountered 39 meters of net oil play in the Santonian reservoir, in the offshore Rio […]

