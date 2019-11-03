Alwihda Info
Kosmos Strikes Oil in Offshore Rio Muni, Equatorial Guinea


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 4 Novembre 2019


The Government of Equatorial Guinea, represented by the Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons, has announced that Kosmos Energy has made an oil discovery in offshore Equatorial Guinea. The S-5 well was drilled at a total depth of 4,400 meters and encountered 39 meters of net oil play in the Santonian reservoir, in the offshore Rio […]

