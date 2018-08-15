Labour Committee Conducts Oversight in Gauteng Horse Racing Industry

The Portfolio Committee on Labour today visited the North Rand Training Centre in the Randjesfontein Race Course in Midrand, Gauteng, to conduct oversight on the working and living conditions of workers in the horse racing industry. During the visit, the committee interacted with management of Phumelela Gaming, one independent horse trainer, as well as horse […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...