Launch of the Advancing Economic Diversification in Ethiopia Project


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 23 Août 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


By Michael Raynor Your Excellencies, It’s a great pleasure and honor for me to be here this morning to highlight an important centerpiece in the partnership between Ethiopia and the United States in support of Ethiopia’s ambitious and essential economic reforms. The United States is deeply inspired by the Ethiopian Government’s reform agenda, which puts […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



