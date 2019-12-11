Alwihda Info
Launch of the South Sudan Humanitarian Response Plan 2020 – 12 December 2019


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 11 Décembre 2019


WHO: Alain Noudéhou, the Humanitarian Coordinator for South Sudan WHAT: Launch of the South Sudan Humanitarian Response Plan 2020 WHEN: 12 December 2019, 2:30 – 5 p.m. WHERE: Juba Grand Hotel (Gudele Hall) Mr. Alain Noudéhou, the Humanitarian Coordinator in South Sudan, and Hon. Hussein Mar Nyuot, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management of […]

