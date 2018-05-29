Law enforcement and justice chain institutions in South Sudan examine ways to tackle Sexual and Gender Based Violence in the country

Forty judges, investigators, prosecutors and social workers countrywide, among them seven women, started a five-day training in Juba – Landmark Hotel – to enhance and upgrade their professional competences in dealing with Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) cases in South Sudan. The training, funded by the Kingdom of Netherlands, is being organized by UNDP’s […]

