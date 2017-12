Mrs. Loveline Enjeh and Mrs. Persis Manjo Mbangsi, two professionals from Cameroon who recently participated in the three-week long International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP) in United States visited the Embassy to share the highlights of their experience with the Public Affairs staff. “The program was very informative. We could see American journalists at work. This […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...