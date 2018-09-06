League of Arab States and International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation announce cooperation towards intra-Arab trade

The League of Arab States (Economic Affairs Sector) and the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) (www.ITFC-IDB.org), a member of the Islamic Development Bank Group, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) towards accelerating cooperation in the development of intra-Arab trade. Signed during the Ministerial meeting of the Economic and Social Council of the League […]

The League of Arab States (Economic Affairs Sector) and the International Islamic Trade Finance C...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...