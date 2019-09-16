Alwihda Info
Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship – Visit of Mr Paul Mashatile, Treasurer-General of the African National Congress, Republic of South Africa, 17 to 24 Sep 2019


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 16 Septembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Treasurer-General of the African National Congress Mr Paul Mashatile will visit Singapore as the 68th Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellow from 17 to 24 September 2019. 2 Mr Mashatile will call on Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat. He will be hosted to dinner by Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for […]

