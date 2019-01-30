Alwihda Info
‘Let my people come’ – Shilluk king makes passionate plea for return of his people from the Malakal pr otection site (Janet Adongo)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 30 Janvier 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Janet Adongo It’s been four long years since His Majesty Kongo Dak Padiet occupied his throne in his kingdom, situated in Fashoda, north of South Sudan. The last contact he had with the UN mission was during his evacuation to Juba, in the heat of the conflict. But now, the king is back! And he […]

