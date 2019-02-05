Alwihda Info
Libya: $202 million needed to bring life-saving aid to half a million people hit by humanitarian crisis


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 5 Février 2019


The United Nations and its aid partners, together with the interim Government of [Libya](https://www.unocha.org/middle-east-and-north-africa-romena/libya), launched on Tuesday a [humanitarian response plan](https://reliefweb.int/report/libya/2019-libya-humanitarian-response-plan-january-december-2019) (HRP), appealing for $202 million to bring urgent life-saving assistance to some 550,000 women, children… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/libya-202-million-needed-to-bring-lifesaving...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


